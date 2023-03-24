THE COMMON SHARES OF ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. HAVE RESUMED TRADING

TSXV: SCRS

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - St Charles Resources Inc. SCRS ("St Charles") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its completion of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Eastern Resources OOD ("Eastern Resources"), the common shares in the capital of St Charles ("Resulting Issuer Shares") will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as of the opening of the markets on Monday, March 27, 2023, under the stock symbol "SCRS".

St Charles has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of the Qualifying Transaction upon the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin on March 23, 2023. Pursuant to the Final Exchange Bulletin, the Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 mining & resource issuer under the Exchange policies.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, Seefin Capital OOD, Balkan Mineral & Discovery EOOD and GEOPS Bolkan Drilling Services EOOD, being three shareholders of St Charles are announcing the filing of their respective National Instrument 62-103F1 - Early Warning Reports (each, a "Report"). Following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, each shareholder acquired 9,523,800 Resulting Issuer Shares such that each shareholder owns 15.69%, on a non-diluted basis, and 14.56%, on a fully-diluted basis, of the Resulting Issuer Shares. Copies of the Reports are available under St Charles' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Eastern Resources is a private gold exploration company incorporated under the laws of Bulgaria with its head office located in Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Resources is and has been since incorporation focused on mineral exploration projects in Bulgaria. Eastern Resources' material mineral and exploration projects consist of the Kostilkovo gold property ("Kostilkovo Gold Project") and the Kutel gold property ("Kutel Gold Project"). In connection with the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Eastern Resources became a wholly-owned subsidiary of St Charles.

Eastern Resources controls 100% of two quality epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian portion of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Kutel Gold Project and the Kostilkovo Gold Project. Management of Eastern Resources believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy and low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

The business of the Resulting Issuer will be primarily focused on the exploration of the Kutel Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project, and acquisition of additional properties in line with its focused exploration strategy.

