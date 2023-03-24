Submit Release
Common Shares of Linamar Previously Owned, Controlled or Directed by the Estate of the Late Mr. Frank Hasenfratz Vest in Linda Hasenfratz

GUELPH, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Linda Hasenfratz announced today that in connection with the completion of certain steps in the administration of the estate of the late Mr. Frank Hasenfratz (the "Estate") she has beneficial ownership (as interpreted under Canadian provincial securities legislation) of, control or direction over 15,567,483 common shares of Linamar Corporation ("the Company") previously in the Estate, representing approximately 25.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. 

After the completion of these steps, and together with common shares already owned, controlled or directed by her, Ms. Hasenfratz now beneficially owns, controls or directs 20,270,381 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 33.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Ms. Hasenfratz has no plans or future intentions regarding the acquisition or disposition of common shares, but depending on market and other conditions, Ms. Hasenfratz may in the future acquire or dispose of common shares of the Company in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filings of an Early Warning Report dated March 24, 2023. The Early Warning Report respecting the acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR").

