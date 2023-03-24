Vision IT Celebrates New Texas Contract Win

Vision IT procures new contract with Laughlin Air Force Base, located in Del Rio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT is proud to announce that we have been awarded a prime contract with Laughlin Air Force Base, supporting the 47th Flying Training Wing, operating out of Del Rio, Texas. Vision IT is an Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and Texas HUB certified company providing IT, Cybersecurity, Aviation, Logistics and Security Support to multiple customers federal and state throughout the United States and abroad.
It is an immense honor for Vision IT to continue to build our portfolio of Transient Alert (TA) services working with the Air Force to support their mission in our home state. Vision IT is headquartered out of San Antonio, Texas and this win marks a new milestone breaking us into the local TA workforce. Of the recent win, Victoria Washington, CEO and President of Vision IT, says, “We are proud of our team and confident in their ability to deliver talent bringing immediate value at the Laughlin Air Force Base.”
According to their home website, Laughlin Air Force Base's critical mission has been to train and develop the best military pilots since 1962. Silver wings have been pinned on nearly 21,000 pilots since the first UPT class in the mid-1950s. Today the base uses the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon, and the T-1A Jayhawk to teach American and allied nation’s pilots to fly.
