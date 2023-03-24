Felicity Powers, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and RTT Therapist, Offers a Powerful Program for Subconscious Healing

Felicity Powers, clinical hypnotherapist and RTT therapist specializes in helping women overcome symptoms of trauma.
I will help you find the ROOT of your struggle - at the subconscious level - and guide you to heal using my powerful deep dive approach to hypnotherapy.”
— Felicity Powers
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Felicity Powers, a well-known Clinical Hypnotherapist and certified RTT Therapist based out of the US, specializes in helping women heal themselves from the emotional and physical effects of trauma without years of therapy. She is popular for her unique healing treatments that have helped her clients overcome the setbacks in their life and rediscover themselves. Felicity has established herself as a leading International Coach and therapist whose hypnotherapy sessions can have profound transformation and unveil the root of the issue. She takes pride in her immaculate healing services combined with indigenous therapies that result in an outstanding experience for her clients.
“I strongly believe in my client-first approach, and focus on delivering my sessions in a client-friendly environment so that every treatment is stress-free and effective,” says Felicity Powers. “I dive deep with you to do the deep healing that is necessary to truly experience lasting change at a deep level. I am committed to providing the highest quality care to each of my clients.”
Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) is a New Hybrid Therapy that uses Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques under hypnosis to experience a deep transformational change in only a few sessions. You can reduce anxiety, release emotional triggers, and heal from childhood or relationship trauma without spending years talking about it.
Recalling her early life, Felicity Powers says, “I was born into a family riddled with generational trauma, which passed down to me. I couldn’t get out of it despite my best efforts. I realized that if I wanted to change my life, I had to explore and heal my subconscious beliefs. I had to change the deepest parts of me.” This prompted Felicity to get advanced hypnotherapy training in RTT and help other women heal at the deepest level.
“I will help you find the ROOT of your struggle - at the subconscious level - and guide you to heal using my powerful deep dive approach to hypnotherapy. I use an evidence-based, proven system with data to support its effectiveness,” explains Felicity. “As per research findings, Hypnotherapy has a 93% success rate with fewer sessions than both behavioral and psychotherapy.”
According to Felicity, it doesn’t matter whether the trauma occurred in childhood, a recent relationship, a catastrophe, or other situation, its effects can persist for a lifetime. Hence, it is important to reach out for help before it’s too late.
"Our clients are like our family. We want to make sure we provide them with the best healing therapies that are effective and show positive transformation,” says Felicity. “If you feel like you have tried everything and can’t get past it - my work can open that door for you. I'm not talking about years of expensive and time-consuming therapy. I want to get the root cause and help you heal in just a few sessions.”
Felicity is known for her quick turnaround time and competitive pricing for her healing services. She is always ready to answer any questions about the available therapies. She is dedicated to providing thoughtful, trusted, and friendly care ensuring every client's comfort and improved health. She strives to accommodate busy schedules by finding the best appointment times and adjusting as needed. As a result, Felicity has a growing list of satisfied clients who have shared positive reviews about their experiences.
Felicity offers various programs customized for different clientele for women in every stage of their life. Clients can opt for a short-term or long-term program depending on their requirements. To learn more, clients can book a free consultation call through the website.
