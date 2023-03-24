Felicity Powers, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and RTT Therapist, Offers a Powerful Program for Subconscious Healing

Felicity Powers, clinical hypnotherapist and RTT therapist specializes in helping women overcome symptoms of trauma. Felicity Powers, clinical hypnotherapist and RTT therapist specializes in helping women overcome symptoms of trauma.

Felicity Powers uses regression to find the root cause of your symptoms and uses deep inner child healing to create true transformation.

I will help you find the ROOT of your struggle - at the subconscious level - and guide you to heal using my powerful deep dive approach to hypnotherapy.” — Felicity Powers