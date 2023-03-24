Memphis Woman Indicted, Charged with TennCare Fraud, Theft

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis woman.

In February 2022, TBI received a tip from BlueCare, a TennCare-managed contractor, alleging fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. During the investigation, agents developed information that between April 2020 and July 2021, Casundra Townsend, while employed by multiple care agencies, submitted claims for overlapping caregiver services for numerous TennCare recipients throughout Shelby County, totaling more than $8,000.

On March 9th, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Townsend (DOB: 7/12/84) with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property. On March 20th, with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Townsend was arrested and booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility on a $20,000 bond.

