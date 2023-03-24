Micross Celebrates the Grand Opening of its New State-of-the-Art Flagship Semiconductor and Specialty Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Apopka, FL

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications, celebrated the grand opening of its new 85,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art flagship semiconductor and specialty electronics manufacturing facility in Apopka, FL, on March 20, 2023. Speakers at the event included acting Secretary of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity, Meredith Ivey; US Congressman Darren Soto of Florida's 9th District Outreach Representative Darren Vierday; and the honorable Mayor Bryan Nelson of Apopka, Florida. Special guests in attendance included Thomas Self, Regional Director, Central Florida Region Office of United States Senator Marco Rubio, and his Outreach Assistant Ms. Ryleigh M. Wogoman. Attendees and speakers were provided tours of the new facility, and all were extremely impressed with scope and level of capabilities provided.

Vincent Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, stated at the event, "Micross' investment in Florida reinforces our commitment in expanding world-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities onshore. The products and services Micross provide enable all of the industries critical to our national interests, including aerospace & defense, medical, energy, and transportation. We are very excited to share with you how Micross is strengthening the electronics supply chain for the United States and our friends worldwide. I want to thank this amazing Apopka team for seamlessly relocating multiple operating units while maintaining production. Your work, through arguably one of the most challenging periods in American history, was critical in support of the greater US and global supply chain."

Micross now has fourteen AS9100/ISO9001 certified manufacturing facilities covering more than 540,000 sf, with 10 in the US, 1 in Mexico, and 3 in the UK, along with a design center in Denmark, sales offices across southeast Asia, an Express Die Distribution center in Massachusetts, and is headquartered on Long Island, in Melville, NY. Micross is the most complete, leading global end-to-end provider of advanced microelectronic services, and component, die and wafer solutions for mission-critical high-reliability markets.

Jeremy Adams, Vice President, Micross Products & Services, stated at the event, "We've spent the past 2 decades building up the semiconductor and specialty electronics ecosystem we have today, enabling Micross to provide what otherwise would require many other specialty electronics providers. The scale of each of the specialty services we provide is many times that of our nearest competitor, for any specialty value added service."

Along with the world's broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. Our high-reliability products and services including hermetic multichip module packaging, advanced 3D Heterogeneous Integration, ASIC design, and the many other hi-rel product solutions and value-added services we offer, enable the size, weight, and power optimization desired for critical electronic systems and devices. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, and industrial markets.

About Micross

Micross is a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability markets. Micross provides a wide range of product and service solutions to customers, including Die & Wafer services, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and other high-reliability products and services. In business for more than 40 years, Micross' extensive high-reliability capabilities serve the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets, among others. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support applications throughout their entire program life cycles. For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.

