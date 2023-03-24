Amgen Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Amgen Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 12, 2023 - AMGN

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or the "Company") AMGN of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Amgen investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, inclusive .

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (b) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (c) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which the Company had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (d) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (e) Amgen had failed to comply with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (f) Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed the Company to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

If you suffered a loss in Amgen during the relevant timeframe, you have until May 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

