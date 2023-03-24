Opal Cremation of Southern California Affirms and Prioritizes Collaboration with Local Hospice and Healthcare Providers

Opal Cremation of Southern California Strengthens Partnership with Local Hospice and Healthcare Providers, Valuing Their Workers and Their Role in End-of-Life Care

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opal Cremation of Southern California, a leading provider of direct cremation services in the region, announced today its commitment to partnering with local hospice and healthcare providers to offer more comprehensive end-of-life care for families in the area. As part of this partnership, Opal Cremation also emphasizes its respect and appreciation for hospice and healthcare workers and their vital role in preparing individuals and families for end-of-life.

With a long-standing commitment to serving the community, Opal Cremation of Southern California, with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, understands the importance of providing compassionate and dignified care to families during times of grief and loss. By partnering with local hospice and healthcare providers, the company aims to provide families with the support they need to navigate the end-of-life process and make informed decisions about their loved ones' final arrangements.

"Opal Cremation is proud to partner with local hospice and healthcare providers to ensure that families receive the highest level of integrated care and support during this difficult time," said Troy Centazzo, CEO and co-founder of Opal. "We also deeply value the expertise and dedication of hospice and healthcare workers, who play a critical role in helping families prepare for end-of-life. We strive to be a resource and thought partner for these care providers as they provide information, support, and options to families."

The partnership with local hospice and healthcare providers has already proven to be successful, with Opal Cremation receiving positive feedback from families who have benefited from the collaboration. By working together, Opal Cremation and its partners can provide families with more personalized, compassionate care, ensuring that they feel supported and informed every step of the way.

Opal Cremation of Southern California is committed to providing families with the best possible end-of-life care, and its partnership with local hospice and healthcare providers is just one example of the company's dedication to the community. To learn more about Opal Cremation's services, visit their website or call 1-888-963-2299. For hospice and healthcare workers interested in learning more about how Opal Cremation can support your work and the families you serve, please visit the Healthcare Professional portal on our website: https://www.opalcremation.com/hospice-resources/

About Opal Cremation:

Opal Cremation is a leading provider of cremation services in Southern California, offering compassionate and dignified care to families during times of loss. With a commitment to serving the community, Opal Cremation provides families with the support they need to navigate the end-of-life process and make informed decisions about their loved ones' final arrangements. To learn more, visit their website at www.opalcremation.com or call 1-888-963-2299.

