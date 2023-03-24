There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,389 in the last 365 days.
March 24, 2023
Public Notice Pesticides Final Rule
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving the public notice that the Department is enacting rule LAC 7:XXIII.1103(G) relative to exempting pesticides containing 2,4-D choline salt from certain applicator restrictions between April 1 and September 15.
The final rule will be published in the April 20, 2023 edition of the Louisiana State Register.