NEWS

NOTICE – Pesticides Final Rule

March 24, 2023

Public Notice Pesticides Final Rule

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving the public notice that the Department is enacting rule LAC 7:XXIII.1103(G) relative to exempting pesticides containing 2,4-D choline salt from certain applicator restrictions between April 1 and September 15.

The final rule will be published in the April 20, 2023 edition of the Louisiana State Register.