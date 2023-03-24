Governor Carney Launches New Boards and Commissions Application Website

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Friday launched a new website for Delaware Boards and Commissions applications. Governor Carney makes appointments to approximately 300 Boards and Commissions that affect nearly all public policy areas. The new website will streamline the application process, house all relevant information in one easily accessible page, and encourage more Delawareans to apply to serve. Delawareans may fill out an application for a Board or Commission at any time, regardless of whether there is a current or upcoming vacancy. Vacancies occur periodically throughout the year.

“Serving on a Board or Commission is a great way to give back to your state and community,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware’s Boards and Commissions reflect the diverse population of our state and help make Delaware a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to everyone who serves our state in this way.”

Visit the Boards and Commissions page on Governor Carney’s website.