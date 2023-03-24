HLSK Jewellery celebrates the art and tradition of craftsmanship and offers a fresh take on handcrafted jewellery with its exquisite collections

HLSK jewellery collections feature classic symbols of beauty and elegance with a thoughtful balance of artfully designed pieces solely manufactured in-house.

When picking accessories, jewellery is a common go-to for most people. Where most people would just pick what went well with their outfit before, today, jewellery pieces hold more meaning. Fine jewellery is an investment, but people want more than just a piece of jewellery, they want a connection that speaks to their tastes. HLSK Jewellery offers these connections through its exquisite collections, high-quality craftsmanship, and up-to-date unique designs.

HLSK Jewellery draws inspiration from the art and tradition of craftsmanship. The brand offers a new perspective on handcrafted jewellery, with a passion for redefining the art of jewellery making with each unique piece they perfect. A thoughtful balance of artfully designed pieces and in-house manufacturing is the cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy. As a family-run business, HLSK Jewellery holds its core values close, which is evident in the brand’s operations.

From humble beginnings in 2013, the brand has gradually grown into a recognized player in the jewellery industry, now celebrating its first flagship store in Armadale. HLSK Jewellery works with a carefully selected team of skilled artisans who understand the brand’s vision and are passionate about their craft. Its 300 square meters Melbourne-based factory now proudly produces unique, handcrafted, high-quality jewellery using ethically sourced materials. Each HLSK piece is thoroughly crafted to showcase the beauty of the materials used.

The multi-award-winning jewellery brand believes that jewellery pieces should not only be beautiful, they should also tell a story. HLSK Jewellery aims to showcase the art of jewellery making, celebrate the beauty of handcrafted jewellery and offer a fresh perspective on this timeless art form. Hannah Stewart, the founder, has garnered local and international attention with her unique style and stunning stone clusters. HLSK pieces have been shown at Paris and New York Fashion Week and featured in several publications like ELLE, Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, and Who What Wear. The brand has also caught the eye of several celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Candice Swanepoel, and more. HLSK Jewellery offers jewellery collections to cater to every taste and occasion. From classic pieces to bespoke jewellery and bold and contemporary designs, the brand features pieces for everyone.

Besides prioritizing craftsmanship, HLSK is committed to fair trade, supporting small businesses, and sustainability. The brand sources its gemstones and diamonds from miners and trusted local suppliers who follow strict ethical and sustainable guidelines. “This ensures the products we receive are from legitimate sources, conflict-free, and follow strict United Nations Regulations.” The brand’s warehouse also recycles all of its studio scraps for reuse. “Our high-grade materials are 95% from recycled products and are not mined. Any new gold we use is verified as 100% pure Australian gold as our single source supplier refines and manufactures solely Australian gold.”

Jewellery pieces are timeless, and HLSK Jewellery has made outstanding strides in offering the best-handcrafted collections. Visit HLSK Jewellery to learn more about its commitment to exquisite creations.

Media Contact

HLSK Jewellery

Hannah Stewart

Australia