FISHER HOUSE DEDICATED AT SOUSLEY CAMPUS OF THE LEXINGTON VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

Lexington, KY, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fisher House in Kentucky was dedicated today by VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker, and Lexington VA Health Care System Executive Director Russell Armstead. The new home was completed in late 2022 and will soon begin serving veterans and their families.

The nearly 15,000 sq. ft. Fisher House provides lodging for families of veterans and military at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time, while they are receiving medical care. At full occupancy, it can save military and veteran families more than half a million dollars each year. But more importantly, the Lexington Fisher House allows veterans to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place for their loved ones to stay.

"We are excited to offer a new option in providing comprehensive care for our veterans and their families," said Armstead. "The Fisher House will be a place for veterans and their families to find comfort during difficult moments in their care journey. We understand the positive impact it can make for a patient to have family by their side, and the Fisher House makes that possible."

This Fisher House is part of a network of 94 homes located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom. It is located on the grounds of the Sousley Campus. The 94th Fisher House is in Columbia, South Carolina and will be dedicated in April.

"We are honored to bring this second house to Kentucky," said Coker. "There is an incredible sense of community in Lexington, and we know that support for our veterans will continue to grow through this Fisher House."

The Lexington Fisher House has 16 accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and a shared patio. The home was gifted to VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It joins the first Fisher House built in Kentucky serving Fort Campbell's hospital.

Fisher House is grateful to all who helped make this house possible. Partners Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have supported multiple Fisher House programs. AWS supported the construction of the Lexington Fisher House and Amazon employees have volunteered at several Fisher Houses around the country, including employees based in Lexington that are already volunteering and providing support to this new Fisher House.

"At Amazon and AWS, we value and support the military community which continuously strengthens our workforce and the local neighborhoods we operate in. We're proud to take part in building this Fisher House that can make a difference in the well-being of veterans and their loved ones while veterans seek care," said Charlotte La Belle, principal, global military affairs at Amazon. "This is one of the ways we're demonstrating our Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility Leadership Principle, and we will continue to foster the welfare, prosperity, and talent of veterans and their spouses."

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veteran families: 84 Lumber Company, Amazon Web Services, Barstool Sports, the Estate of Phyllis E. Chennault, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, Fisher-Nightingale House, Friends of Lexington Fisher House, Tennessee Fisher House Foundation in memory of SPC Jason K. Edens, Vehicles for Veterans, The Wohlers Family Foundation, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 94 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

