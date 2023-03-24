Kristian Ackeby resigns as CFO of Loomis

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristian Ackeby has decided to resign from his role as Loomis' Chief Financial Officer and member of Group Management for a new assignment outside of Loomis. Kristian Ackeby continues in his current role until a successor is in place, however, will leave his role not later than during the third quarter 2023.

President and CEO Aritz Larrea, says:

"I would like to thank Kristian for his tireless service to Loomis during his time with the Group and for the time we had together as a team. Kristian has been a key leader both in the work to position Loomis for the future, as well as for transforming the Group's finance team. We sincerely appreciate his contributions and wish him all the best going forward."

CFO Kristian Ackeby, says:

"For the last five years I have had the privilege to serve as CFO of Loomis. It has been a very interesting time both for me personally and for the company. I'm proud of what we have accomplished together, and I'm confident that Loomis' fantastic employees will continue to develop the company."

The process of recruiting a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated.

March 24, 2023

Aritz Larrea

President and CEO

Jenny Boström

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

Email: jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

