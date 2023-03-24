Carnival of Gods: Oppression is a new turn-based tactical strategic role playing game with procedural generated maps and it just made its way to Steam

"Carnival of Gods: Oppression is a new strategic RPG game where each map is randomized!"

Created by Infinite Worlds Studio, Carnival of Gods: Oppression is a new strategic RPG game where players are tasked to control 3 characters of their liking all with different features and abilities. A mix between turn based and real time semi-idle combat, where players have to take decisions and carefully make plans in a procedural generated map, levels and enemies faced during missions for an always different experience.

The game also features high customization where you can choose your own world map with its unique seasons, party members, spells, difficulty and more. Explore freedom inside each level as there will be secrets to expose, while doing your best to fight off foes and enemies that get in your way. The game includes a nice dynamic combat where injuries weaken you and your targets will be dealing less damage the more injuries they have.

Lead three representatives of the free races on behalf of your gods, gain experience and level them up to increase their strength; equip them with different spells, skills, talents and more to overcome the Tyrant's forces, wield potent weapons and arcane powers, explore dungeons and fight in this mix between Turn Based and Real Time semi-idle RPG.

The story is about disciples of the Tyrant God whom are seeking to free him from his prison. In a mission for your Gods and people you must travel to his place of confinement, Limbo. A powerful and magical place, and once there, stop him from rising to power and destroying your world.

Features:

5 Different playable races to choose from, all with their unique abilities.

Procedural generated maps where every new game is a different experience.

High replaybility as all the enemies, levels and map changes over time!

Dynamic and realistic combat where injuries weaken you and also makes you do less damage.

A mix between turn based and real time semi-idle combat RPG.

Endless re-playability mode, difficulties, challenges and more!

Take control of 3 characters, and fight on the journey to free the Tyrant God.

Gain Experience and increase your party level to face more hard fights



Success will allow your characters to return safely to their world, proving their worth thus ensuring peace and serenity in the years to come. Failure however, will throw the whole world into a deep darkness in which the Tyrant will carry out his revenge: subject the free races to his will, absorb all the magical power out of the world and finally annihilate his brothers and reign as the sole ruler. Become the Champions of the Gods, fight for your people, defend your world, without your efforts everything will be lost. What will you do?

Anyone that would like to take a look at the new game called Carnival of Gods: Oppression and try it out you can do so by checking it out on Steam here. I highly recommend anyone that is into turn-based RPG games that wants endless re-playability to give it a try.

