Laserfiche Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Analyst Report on Content Platform Providers

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023. Laserfiche was one of 13 vendors evaluated on the strength of its strategy and current offering.

Laserfiche earned the highest rating possible in seven criteria:

Packaged Applications

Search

Lifecycle Management

Developer Resources

App Design/Development Tools

Commercial Model

Intelligent document extraction

According to the report, "Laserfiche has successfully transitioned its 30-plus-year track record in content management into a modern SaaS platform with a well-balanced set of services to deliver a very broad range of vertical and horizontal apps. Its product vision focuses on deeper integration of analytics, structured data sources, and AI/ML, prioritized to align to the needs of its well-defined verticals."

The report also states, "Organizations, including larger enterprises, looking for a SaaS content platform with a strong focus on automation and governance and with a vision for deeper insights and analytics related to content should consider Laserfiche."

Laserfiche provides a cloud-first approach to enterprise content management (ECM), which includes:

A flexible, extensible SaaS platform for a wide range of process automation needs

Electronic forms and business process automation capabilities including RPA and ML-based smart capture

Low-code, no-code tools and solution templates available in the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace

Integrations with enterprise applications, with integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor support

Industry-leading records management, audit trail and security for information governance

"Laserfiche delivers the content-centric process automation that organizations need to drive efficiency and get the maximum value from their data," said Thomas Phelps, Laserfiche CIO and senior vice president of corporate strategy. "We believe that Laserfiche's visionary roadmap, breadth of packaged apps and governance capabilities underscored by our customer-first approach are why we are positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms."

The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 evaluates vendors against 26 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. For more information, download the Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005353/en/