SANDSIV Named World's No.1 VOC Solution Provider for Second Year in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant 2023

ZURICH - March 24, 2023 - SANDSIV, the global innovator of Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a gold medallist and leader in the 2023 Voice of the Customer (VOC) Software Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting Info-Tech Research Group. This is the second consecutive year that SANDSIV has earned this recognition, accurately reflecting the satisfaction of actual users as it derives from a comprehensive evaluation of product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

"As a leading CX industry player, we prioritize our customers and their feedback. Being recognized as a gold medallist and leader in this report for the second year in a row is a true honor," said Federico Cesconi, CEO at SANDSIV. "We take pride in delivering an exceptional experience through a powerful and user-friendly VOC & CXM platform. Most importantly, we're proud to play a role in driving success for our customers and making their businesses thrive."

SANDSIV has been recognized as a gold medallist by SoftwareReviews, achieving an impressive composite score of 8.8 for its VOC software, sandsiv+, securing the top position out of the 11 VoC vendors. The company received high scores in various capabilities, including Vendor Support, Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement, Availability and Quality of Training, Ease of IT Administration, and Business Value Created. The highest satisfaction scores were awarded to sandsiv+ in areas such as Multi-Channel Data Collection, Text Analytics, Sentiment Analytics, and API Framework.

Notably, SANDSIV outperformed major competitors such as Qualtrics, Medallia, SurveyMonkey, GetFeedback, Gainsight, Alchemer, Forsta, AskNicely, InMoment, and SurveySparrow, receiving the highest satisfaction scores across various categories including Service Experience, Product Experience, Strategy&Innovation, and Importance to Professional Success. In comparison to Medallia, SANDSIV even doubled its scores in Strategy&Innovation, Negotiation and Contract experience, and Relationships & Interactions.

In addition to being named a gold medallist, SANDSIV also received a score of +96 in SoftwareReviews' 2023 Emotional Footprint - an index that highlights the customer experience with software vendors. This year's score marks a significant increase from last year's score of +94, showcasing SANDSIV's ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding service across all touchpoints.

"Understanding the Voice of the Customer is essential for organizations that want to deliver world-class experiences. A comprehensive VoC program allows organizations to ingest, analyze and act on customer feedback across a variety of channels. However, many of our members struggle to utilize technology in a systematic and thoughtful manner to enable their VoC programs. A vibrant marketspace of software vendors has emerged to address VoC needs from front-to-back.” said Ben Dickie, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. “sandsiv+ is a leading provider of VoC solutions that offers the ability to capture feedback from a variety of sources, analyze it with comprehensive contextual and sentiment extraction capabilities, and close the loop by actioning feedback across all stages of the customer lifecycle. sandsiv+ currently holds an impressive NPS of 89% based on our SoftwareReviews data, and is an attractive choice for organizations looking to grow the robustness of their VoC programs."

SANDSIV is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of AI-powered analytics features, utilizing LLMs (Large Language Models) and Transformers technology. This groundbreaking innovation is set to transform customer experience management, delivering effortless deep insights and unparalleled ease-of-use. The technology is also patent-pending, cementing SANDSIV's position as a leader in cutting-edge solutions.

Furthermore, SANDSIV has formed new partnerships across the globe in recent months, ensuring businesses worldwide have access to its innovative solutions.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Recognized and awarded as the leading innovator in the VOC & CXM vendor landscape, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations and multinationals throughout the world, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail, and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

