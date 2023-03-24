Land Based Strategies' President, Alexander Paul Vitenas, lists stunning remodeled property in Cypress gated community

10506 Pavonia Dr nearly 4000SF in gated section of Stone Gate Community of Cypress
Luxury living in a desirable gated community
"I'm thrilled for a new owner to create memories and enjoy the fantastic amenities this home offers. With its luxurious features and desirable location, it's the perfect place to call home." ”
— Alexander Vitenas, President Land Based Strategies
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Based Strategies President, Alexander Paul Vitenas, is pleased to announce the listing of a newly renovated property at 10506 Pavonia Dr, Houston, Texas 77095. The 3970 square foot home sits on a spacious 12,612 square foot lot in a desirable gated community that boasts fantastic amenities.
This stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is perfect for families and those who love to entertain. The circular flow floor plan of the property is excellent for hosting guests, while the mud room and laundry room make it easy to keep the home organized and tidy. The home's newly renovated kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with all new appliances, a farm sink, and a gas stove.
The property's soaring ceiling heights create a bright and airy ambiance throughout, while the spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for rest and relaxation. The elegantly designed modern bathrooms feature new fixtures, adding to the luxurious feel of the home.
As a resident of the gated community, homeowners have access to a variety of fantastic amenities, including golf, basketball, tennis, volleyball, a splash pad, parks, a pool, and a gym. This property offers the ultimate in luxury living, providing residents with the perfect balance of comfort and entertainment.
Andrea Curran of Compass RE Texas is representing the seller and will be holding an open house on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The property is listed at $530,000.
This is an incredible opportunity to own a newly renovated property in one of Houston's most sought-after communities, Stone Gate. Don't miss your chance to live the life you deserve at 10506 Pavonia Dr!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.