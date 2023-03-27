Smitty’s Canada Continues Rapid Growth with Addition of Two New Locations in Q1 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smitty’s Canada, a family-friendly restaurant chain with a strong market position in the breakfast category, has announced the opening of two new locations in the first quarter of 2023. With the successful addition of two locations in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Winker, MB and Airdrie, AB), the new locations in Grande Prairie, AB and Niverville, MB are a continuation of Smitty’s rapid expansion across Canada.
“We are thrilled to continue our growth with the opening of these new locations,” said Jim Weidinger, President of Smitty’s Canada. “Our focus has always been to provide a welcoming environment for friends and family to enjoy a delicious meal together. We are focused on providing value conscious breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings that allow our guests to enjoy chef-inspired food in a budget friendly environment.”
With plans to open another two locations in Q2 of 2023 and a number of opportunities through the remainder of the year, Smitty’s Canada is well on its way to meeting or exceeding its goal of 100 locations by 2025. Currently, Smitty’s Canada operates 82 restaurants across the country, serving up a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.
“We are dedicated to providing our guests with a memorable dining experience and are confident that our expansion will allow us to serve even more Canadians across the country,” added Weidinger.
Smitty’s Canada has been in business for over 60 years and has established a reputation for quality food and exceptional service.
For more information on Smitty’s Canada or to find a location near you, please visit our website at www.smittys.ca.
Contact:
Jim Weidinger, President, Smitty’s Canada
jweidinger@smittys.ca
(403)229-3838
Smitty’s Canada (“Smitty’s”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively “Equicapita”).
About Equicapita
Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $300 million in AUM focused on acquiring private, Canadian businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita operates in three distinct verticals - light industrial, master franchisors and healthcare.
Forward-looking information
This news release may contain certain information that is forward-looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should”,” “project,”, “will” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; employment retention; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
