Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance Ceremony at MWRTA

Please attend Ceremony to honor those who served during the Vietnam War and remember the sacrifices of the 58,000 Americans who died in the war.
— Jon Fetherston Director of Community Outreach, MWRTA
FRAMINGHAM , MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority is honoring Veterans of the Vietnam War on National Vietnam Veterans Day with an observance ceremony starting at 9:00 a.m. sharp on Wednesday March 29, 2023, at the MWRTA’s Central Hub 15 Blandin Ave. Framingham Ma. 01702.
From February 1961 until May 1975, approximately 2.7 million U.S. service members served in Vietnam, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is inscribed with the names of over 58,000 service members killed in the war.
In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, to include National Vietnam War Veterans Day as an occasion for raising the flag on all public buildings.
The MetroWest Vietnam Veterans Memorial is located in front of the headquarters of the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority.
The memorial features a 9-foot statue of an American soldier and the names of the 61 service members from MetroWest communities killed in the war.
Veterans and the general public are encouraged to attend.
If you do plan on attending, please plan to arrive by 8:45 a.m... Rain or shine.
Questions can be sent to Jon.Fetherston@mwrta.com or 774-509-1737
