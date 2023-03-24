ZFlash.io Ensures No Calls Or Texts Are Missed Again With Flash Alerts

Light notifications through ZFlash.io, alert phone users to incoming calls, texts, messages, and more. This innovative app ensures one doesn't miss important communication when they can't hear their phone ringing or feel it vibrating.

Almost everyone has missed a call they were waiting for or saw an important text too late because they didn’t hear their phone ringing or feel it vibrating. They may have had their phone silenced, or perhaps the room they were in was too loud to listen to, but regardless of the reason, that important communication was missed.

ZFlash.io was created to eliminate this problem. From texts to calls to Instagram or Facebook messages, the app will flash a phone’s flashlight to let the user know they are receiving communication.

The features of ZFlash.io

ZFlash.io is designed to work with numerous forms of communication from different apps and social media platforms. Whether one is receiving a video call from a friend or an important message on their business’s Facebook page, ZFlash.io will notify them through flash alerts.

Even alarms can be changed to include flash alerts for heavy sleepers who need to make sure they aren’t sleeping through their wake-up time.

The speed and frequency of the flashes can be updated in the app, and one can even utilize a silent mode where just the flash will go off when a call or message comes in.

Who can benefit from ZFlash.io

ZFlash.io is helpful for anyone, but it works exceptionally well for deaf and hard-of-hearing people as it utilizes visual flashlight alert to notify the phone user. Places of work where phones must be silent can significantly benefit from this app, as can people who are in a loud place like a concert or restaurant.

At night it helps users find their phone in the dark when they hear it ringing, keeping them from missing calls or alarms because they can’t see where they left their phone.

With over 10 million downloads, this app is a handy and popular tool that many people are taking advantage of to prioritize the essential communications they receive.

Media Contact

ZFlash.io

Tiffany

United States