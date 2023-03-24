Mojuraa Randall Collection Develops a Unique Patina and Stylish Environment

Mojuraa is a modular design furniture company that offers direct-from-manufacturer savings on a wide variety of customizable packages. The chestnut brown oil wax leather of the Randall Collection allows customers to develop a unique leather patina over time while providing stylish, mid-century design comfort.

Mid-century design meets modern comfort in the Randall Collection from Mojuraa. Liven up the living room using high-quality furniture with a minimalist, elegant style. With a soft, buttery feel, the carefully-dyed American top-grain cowhide leather preserves natural color tone variations while showcasing the warm design and feel.

“Each piece—armchair, loveseat, three-seater sofa, and ottoman—can be easily arranged into any sofa configuration, allowing our sofa set to fit perfectly into any space,” Mojuraa Chief Designer Andrew Chan said.

The Randall Collection

The Randall Collection by Mojuraa offers comfort, style, and versatility with pieces that provide function and style in multiple layouts to fit various spaces.

— High-quality, durable upholstery

Mojuraa uses genuine natural leather that is skin-friendly, waterproof, scratch-resistant, and fire retardant

— Sturdy frame

The solid wooden frame and legs provide a strong bearing capacity that guarantees user safety.

— Attached seat construction

Mojuraa utilizes high-density polyurethane foam on pocket coil seating. With sinuous spring suspension, users receive the ultimate in comfort and durability.

— Natural color variations

Over time, the natural color variations in the oil wax leather develop a unique patina, so each piece becomes more beautiful over the years. Mojuraa offers a three-year limited warranty, exceeding the industry’s highest standards.

— Recycled backfill material

Mojuraa uses a recycled fiber and polypropylene cotton mix to fill the back cushion for a soft, fluffy place to rest and relieve fatigue.

— Partial assembly

Assembly is as simple as unfolding the backrest, removing the back cushions from the bottom of the seat frame, and attaching sofa legs.

“At Mojuraa, we share the same values in our approach to the ‘art-of-making,’ referred to as ‘monozukuri’ in the Japanese philosophy of craftsmanship. We engineer a people-first modular design around our customer's experience reasonably, rather than a warehouse pallet or shipping container extremely,” Chan said.

Design with the customer in mind

Mojuraa believes that luxury furniture shouldn’t come with a luxury price tag and should allow for maximum customization and versatility in different spaces. The company has set out to change the furniture industry with a customer-focused model and free shipping on every order. Customers can expect fast, reliable, and safe delivery in easy-to-move boxes that maneuver through tight spaces. Simple partial assembly means the new furniture is a breeze to put together.

By skipping many of the traditional furniture retail process steps, Mojuraa saves customers money and helps them find high-quality, durable pieces for their homes that are ideal for changeable layouts.

“We believe that luxury furniture shouldn’t break the bank,” Chan said. “Our direct-from-manufacturer model truly removes the middleman in order to pass the savings on to the consumer.”

Conclusion

Interested consumers can visit the Mojuraa website to learn more about the Randall Collection and the company’s other modular design furniture options. Reach out on TikTok and Instagram to connect with the brand’s social media.

