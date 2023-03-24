Submit Release
Joseph Gunnar Announces Appointment of Michael Graichen as Head of Capital Markets

Graichen Brings Extensive Relationships and Experience in Capital Raising for Emerging Growth Companies

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("JGUN"), a leading full service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank, focused on the emerging growth markets, continues to build its growing investment banking practice with the addition of Michael Graichen as Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Graichen will be based in JGUN's New York City office where he will service the Firm's clients across equity and debt transactions.

Mr. Graichen brings over two decades of experience in equity capital markets and institutional sales to JGUN. Most recently, Michael was with Paulson Investment Company, LLC, where he was Director, Capital Markets. He is a Series 7, Series 66 licensed Registered Representative and holds a B.S. degree in Environmental Sciences from University of Vermont.

Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and CEO of JGUN, said, "We are excited about the addition of Michael to the Joseph Gunnar team as the Firm continues to build its investment banking department and institutional sales and trading capabilities. His extensive relationships with both institutional investors and issuers make him an ideal fit for our company."

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research and advisory services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Additionally, Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood Fund offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

