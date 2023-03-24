Dentistry Support Offers Remote Administrative Dental Team Services to Dental Offices Across the Nation

Dentistry Support® provides various remote support services, including dental insurance eligibility verifications, dental billing, credentialing, medical billing for dental services, and phone support to dental offices across the United States. The company's CEO, Sarah Beth Herman, is committed to effective communication, integrity, and excellence through leadership and believes in creating a solid support system throughout all her companies.

Dentistry Support®, a remote administrative dental team, offers dental support services to dental offices nationwide. The company is well known for providing accurate dental insurance eligibility verifications, dental billing, credentialing, medical billing for dental procedures, and phone support. Dentistry Support ® is the all-in-one dental support team that enables dental offices to run more effectively and efficiently than ever before, specializing in flat rate pricing with no itemized charges for same-day verifications or % collection fees on dental insurance billing support.

The company provides daily recap reporting of everything they do to support dental offices along with a HIPAA secure communication method enabling your dental office immediate access to discuss patients at anytime and any hour of the day. Your remote dental team is always online and available when you are and are not. Beyond the technology, Dentistry Support ® provides free training resources for dental offices looking to grow their existing team in dental office administration.

Dentistry Support® is committed to effective communication, integrity, and excellence in leadership, believing that the patient must come first and their team is truly an extension of yours. Their business model is simple: their team handles dental billing, insurance verification, phone support, credentialing, and medical billing for dental procedures.

Sarah Beth Herman, the CEO of Dentistry Support®, is a leader, educator, and servant leadership expert with a solid commitment to people, processes, and service. She has built multiple educational platforms, training programs, and companies supporting small to medium-sized businesses in the dental community and business leadership sectors. Her business acumen boasting mindset, and business magic is changing the game for businesses monthly and year after year.

Herman collaborates with business professionals throughout the United States to meet dental offices and businesses where they are and level them up through efficiencies in staffing and processes. Herman is a proud alumnus of Grace Christian University, Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude in the seminary program with a focus on leadership and women’s ministry.

Dentistry Support® is proud of its developments and excited to continue to improve, with the trust that it will exceed the expectations of every client enrolled in its support. Behind the scenes of Dentistry Support® is a c-suite of dental executives ranging from dental professionals to former COOs of other DSOs and dental companies all over the United States.

In conclusion, Dentistry Support® offers dental support services to dental offices nationwide with a strong commitment to effective communication, integrity, and excellence in leadership. The company provides daily recap reporting, appointment scheduling, confirmation, credentialing and medical billing for dental procedures. Their business model is simple, and their CEO, Sarah Beth Herman, is a leader, educator, and servant leadership expert committed to people, processes, and service.

Media Contact

Dentistry Support

Sarah Beth Herman

480-702-2444

United States