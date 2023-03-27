A Workcation For Those Who Want a Career Change: First Annual “Rethink, Reinvent, and Reimagine” Career Getaway

Casa Velas invites guests to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent their career during a transformational retreat with career counselor and life coach Ruth Beltran.
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Velas, a luxury boutique hotel for adults only in Puerto Vallarta, invites guests to rethink, reimagine, and reinvent their career during a transformational retreat with career counselor and life coach Ruth Beltran. The retreat will take place April 24-28, 2023 and includes a daily program devoted to transformational thinking to put guests in charge of their career today, along with an overview of changes taking place in the work world. The new retreat is open to hotel guests and visitors, and will be offered complimentary for guests staying at Casa Velas.
Under the guidance of Beltran, guests will look at the new realities and how to stay in charge of their work life, whether that means identifying a new career, repositioning in a current field, or improving the job search. Beltran’s approach is upbeat, inspiring, yet practical and will leave you motivated and ready to face the work world with renewed spirit. Topics such as job search strategy, personal mission statements, career decision making, interviewing skills, and more will be covered. During the retreat, participants will take a closer look at important work world realities and implications unique to them while also learning about a strategy for navigating the changing world. They’ll also identify a plan for career decisions as well as power tools such as personal mission statements, resumes, letters, and more to execute it. To wrap up the retreat, tools will be put into action to handle hurdles.
Ruth Beltran has more than 20 years of experience as a senior business leader, including both Fortune 500 and start-up experience. She has served in staff and line executive positions and as a career/executive/organization behavior consultant, contributing to companies like HBO, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, Brunswick Group, and more. In addition to her consulting work, Beltran has been a graduate adjunct instructor at The New School for Social Research in the Graduate School of Management and Urban Professions. A relentless learner, Beltran is a graduate of New York University (BS), New York University Stern School of Business Administration (MBA and Advanced Professional Certificate in Organizational Development), and Fordham University Graduate School of Education (MS, Ed. Counseling and Personnel Services). She is also a New York State Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
The getaway costs $100 USD per person for non hotel guests. The retreat includes a welcome reception, 4.5 hours of workshops, a half-hour question and answer session following each workshop. Beltran is also available for individual coaching sessions for an additional fee. The starting rate of the Grand Class suite is $395 USD per person per night based on double occupancy. At Casa Velas, luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. For more information on Casa Velas, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.hotelcasavelas.com/packages/career-getaway.
About Casa Velas:
Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel for adults only in Puerto Vallarta. Reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta's 18-hole golf course, this Puerto Vallarta hotel offers guests a 25% discount on green fees. Casa Velas’ guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean with infinity pool, delectable cuisine, and event space. ABJA Spa encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, garden-view fitness center, and a beauty salon. Emiliano restaurant is in the hands of one of the area's leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side.
