Federal Reserve Board publishes its order denying the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., to be supervised by the Federal Reserve

March 24, 2023

For release at 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday published its order denying the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming to be supervised by the Federal Reserve. The Board previously announced its denial of the application, and its order is now available following a review for confidential information.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

