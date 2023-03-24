Federal Reserve Board publishes its order denying the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., to be supervised by the Federal Reserve
For release at 1:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday published its order denying the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming to be supervised by the Federal Reserve. The Board previously announced its denial of the application, and its order is now available following a review for confidential information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.