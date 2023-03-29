Cardzware Launches a Print on Demand Greeting Card App for Shopify & WooCommerce Merchants

Cardzware logo

Cardzware, a leading provider of personalized greeting card solutions, has launched a new print-on-demand app for Shopify and WooCommerce merchants.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardzware, a leading provider of personalized greeting card solutions, has launched a new print-on-demand app for Shopify and WooCommerce merchants. The app is designed to make it easy for merchants to create and sell personalized greeting cards on their online stores, without the need for any printing or design experience.

The new Cardzware app comes with over 7000 ready-to-go designs, covering a wide range of occasions, including birthdays, weddings, holidays, and more. Customers can simply choose a design, add their personalized message, and then place the order. In addition to Cardzware's 7000 designs, retailers using either the Shopify or WooCommerce platform can also add their own designs to the app. Cardzware will take care of the rest, printing the cards at their global printing facilities, located in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.

Patrick Gahan, Co-Founder of Cardzware, said, "We are excited to launch this new app, which we believe will help Shopify and WooCommerce merchants to unlock the full potential of personalized greeting cards. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for merchants to offer high-quality personalized cards to their customers, without any of the usual barriers, such as design and printing skills, or the need for large minimum order quantities."

He added, "With our global printing facilities, merchants can rest assured that their cards will be printed to the highest quality standards and shipped to their customers quickly and efficiently. We are confident that this app will be a game-changer for merchants looking to add a new revenue stream to their online stores, while also providing their customers with a unique and personalized experience."

Merchants can add their logo to the back of all designs and can also customize the frontend controls to match their brand identity, ensuring a seamless and professional look and feel for their online store.

The app also comes with a range of advanced features, such as real-time shipping rates, order tracking, and automatic fulfillment. Merchants can easily manage their orders from the app, with full visibility into order status, shipping details, and customer information.

The Cardzware app is available for both Shopify and WooCommerce, and merchants can get started by downloading the app from the respective app stores.

Cardzware is backed by a team of experienced developers and designers, who are dedicated to providing merchants with the best possible experience. The team is constantly updating the app with new designs and features, based on feedback from merchants and customers.

About Cardzware:

Cardzware is a leading provider of personalized greeting card solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Cardzware is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their global printing facilities are located in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe, ensuring quick and efficient delivery to customers worldwide.

For more information about the Cardzware app, please visit https://cardzware.com/ or contact us at hello@cardzware.com

