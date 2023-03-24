King Charles III officially opens EBRD’s new HQ

On 23 March, King Charles III officially opened the new headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London’s Canary Wharf district.

The King unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit and met members of the Bank’s Board of Directors, senior management and members of the staff, including those from Ukraine and Türkiye, during his time at the new HQ.

King Charles was also presented with a landscape painting by a 16-year-old Ukrainian girl, Sofia Franchuk from Tarashcha, from an exhibition organised by staff in aid of the Kids and Art for Ukraine charity.

The EBRD was founded in 1991 at the end of the Cold War to build open market economies and promote private enterprise in the former communist countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Ukraine. Last year, under wartime conditions and responding to the country’s urgent needs, it deployed €1.7 billion there, plus almost €200 million more from partner banks.

