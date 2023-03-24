Submit Release
EU-funded light bulb replacement programme in Ukraine changes strategy 

A joint programme between the EU and the Ukrainian government to replace old incandescent light bulbs with new energy-efficient ones is changing its logistics.

Since 22 March, the number of Ukrposhta branches and municipalities where the exchange 

is possible has gradually begun to shrink.

In the most remote villages, which have recently joined the programme, the exchange will continue until the end of April.

From May 1 it will be possible to exchange old incandescent light bulbs for LEDs in 23 branches of ‘Ukrposhta’ in cities with a population of one million and in central cities of regions, where the demand remains the highest.

Ukrainians wishing to pre-order bulbs should check whether their local Ukrposhta branch is on the availability list in the Dia app. If the post office is on the list, residents of those cities, towns and villages with dedicated Ukrposhta branches will be able to register, apply and exchange bulbs as soon as they arrive at that branch.

