Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,438 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Backpack for Two People (CSK-368)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a backpack that can be employed by two people to redistribute the weight load and reduce incidences of back pain," said an inventor, from North Charleston, S.C., "so I invented THE DOUBLE BACK PACK. My backpack design could make traveling or an outing easier and more enjoyable for two people."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved backpack for use by couples and companions. In doing so, it enables two individuals to carry and share the weight of the backpack. As a result, it could increase comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to carry two separate backpacks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hikers, campers, beach goers, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-backpack-for-two-people-csk-368-301780251.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Backpack for Two People (CSK-368)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more