Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,377 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage for Hair Accessories (CPC-711)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I was very annoyed with my daughter barrettes being tangled together all the time. So, I thought of a cute idea to help moms all around the world save time and money with barrettes," said an inventor from New Haven, CT "My design fulfills the need for a storage unit that provides neat and organized storage for hair barrettes."

The NO MORE TANNGLES provides a quick and simple way to store and organize hair barrettes. The lightweight design could be easily installed onto any wall. The invention will eliminate the frustration that comes with tangled barrettes. While also saving space and costs for parents in the long run. This design could also serve as a learning tool, teaching children's letters and colors. It could be produced in various colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the East Hartford, CT sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CPC-711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-storage-for-hair-accessories-cpc-711-301780252.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage for Hair Accessories (CPC-711)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more