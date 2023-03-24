Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Tractor Trailer Alert System (CTK-8021)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I fell asleep at the wheel while passing a long-haul tractor/trailer and found myself underneath the trailer while doing 80 mph," said an inventor from Williston, N.D., so I invented THE ISSABELLA. It will assist tractor trailer drivers and help alert other drivers as well."

The patent-pending invention keeps motorists from colliding with semi-trailers by protecting sleepy drivers from getting too close to the sides of trailers. By preventing accidents, it could help save money for trucking companies by avoiding delays, damage to revenue-producing equipment, and higher insurance. It could also provide peace of mind as it is safe and reliable.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-8021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

