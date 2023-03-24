Truss Financial Group Reveals Unique Mortgage Solution for 2024

Ladera Ranch, CA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truss Financial Group (TFG), a mortgage company, has revealed details about its free financing offer for buyers in 2024. With the current trend of rising interest rates, the team at TFG has reported an increase in buyers who are hesitant to make a purchase and are waiting for rates to go down. This has led to a decrease in demand and a drop in home prices.





To help clients in this situation, Truss Financial Group is introducing the TFG Rate Guarantee program, which allows potential buyers to take advantage of current declining prices by offering a free refinance opportunity in 2024. This way, potential homeowners can buy now and take advantage of lower rates in the future.

The mortgage company states that this opportunity is targeted at self-employed individuals and real estate investors who may not meet the traditional underwriting standards set by banks, as Truss Financial Group specializes in "non-qualified mortgages" (NonQM). Not every borrower meets the traditional underwriting standards set by banks and other conventional lenders. These standards are based on the qualified mortgage (QM) rule established by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after the 2008 financial crisis. The QM rule requires that borrowers have a steady income, a good credit score, and a manageable level of debt.

TFG's leadership team states that its 2024 free financing offer is available for individuals who do not meet these requirements, particularly self-employed individuals and real estate investors who may have too many write-offs or an inconsistent income. For these borrowers, NonQM mortgages provide a valuable alternative to conventional financing options.

CEO Jeff Miller, an entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, says that NonQM mortgages offer flexibility in terms of income and credit requirements, allowing self-employed and real estate investors to secure financing even if they don't meet the specific standards set by banks and other conventional lenders.

"NonQM mortgages allow these borrowers to purchase or refinance their homes and invest in real estate, which can help drive economic growth and stimulate local communities," says Miller. "At Truss Financial Group, we offer various types of non-qualified mortgage programs, such as stated income mortgages, bank statement mortgages, Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) mortgages, hard money mortgages, and fix & flip mortgages, which are designed specifically for self-employed and real estate investors."

He adds that the firm's refinancing offer for 2024 is a sign of the company's commitment to using innovative solutions to help clients. "We thrive on being creative," Miller says. "For example, we can use the last 12 months of a client's bank statement deposits as their income to help them get qualified for a mortgage. This approach allows us to provide financing solutions to clients who may not have a traditional W2 income."

Miller feels that TFG possesses a unique perspective and intuitive understanding of the needs and challenges faced by self-employed individuals and real estate investors, since he has been providing mortgage services to clients since the late 1990s. "My focus has been on helping self-employed individuals secure mortgage loans since 2006," Miller shares. "I'm passionate about assisting entrepreneurs in obtaining real estate financing that is not offered by traditional banks."

He says that his team is optimistic about the TFG Rate Guarantee program, and hopes that this unique opportunity will allow hesitant homebuyers to feel confidence about making a purchase.

"A good entrepreneur has the ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities and has a deep understanding of the customer's needs," Miller says. "This is who our clients are and who Truss Financial Group is. No two people are the same - so a one size fits all mortgage is simply unrealistic in this market. Our goal is to offer a unique solution to every individual situation."

Truss Financial Group is a mortgage company that specializes in providing financing solutions for self-employed individuals and real estate investors who may not meet the traditional underwriting standards set by banks and other conventional lenders. The company offers various types of non-qualified mortgage programs, such as stated income mortgages, bank statement mortgages, Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) mortgages, hard money mortgages, and fix & flip mortgages, which are designed specifically for self-employed and real estate investors. Truss Financial Group was founded in 2006 and is based in Ladera Ranch, California.

