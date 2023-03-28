FDA Clears MagVenture TMS Atlas™ Neuro Navigation System for High-Precision, Personalized TMS Coil Positioning in the US

Atlas Neuro Navigation patient reference sensors, coil sensor, and pointer
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MagVenture TMS Atlas™ Neuro Navigation System is a time-saving coil positioning system for the clinical application of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Atlas™ uses the patient’s unique MRI data set for precise, individualized coil positioning to target the exact TMS treatment spots in the brain. Atlas™ streamlines TMS treatments with an automated workflow, creating a consistent procedure with easy repetition over the course of treatment.
By using Electro Magnetic (EM) tracking which eliminates line-of-sight issues, Atlas™ gives the operator greater freedom of movement during TMS treatments. “While the existing MagVenture marking plate system is a reliable method of coil positioning, our Atlas™ Neuro Navigation System offers a more streamlined and sophisticated experience which may contribute to increased confidence in the procedure,” explains Kerry Rome, Senior Vice President at MagVenture Inc.
“Atlas™ uses leading-edge technology from NDI and allows patients to observe a visual representation of their MRI scan combined with real-time tracking of the treatment coil in relation to their head position, so they are more involved in the process.”
“Pulsed Electro Magnetic (EM) tracking, which is used for many types of medical procedures including surgery, allows us to offer this advanced TMS coil positioning technology at a more affordable price than systems using infrared camera tracking. It also has a smaller footprint and is easy to set up which are important parameters for TMS clinics,” concludes Kerry Rome.
About MagVenture
MagVenture is a market-leading manufacturer of non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) systems worldwide. Privately-owned with headquarters in Denmark, MagVenture has been pioneering leading-edge TMS solutions for more than 30 years. MagVenture’s TMS systems are used for both research and treatment in the fields of psychiatry, neurophysiology, neurology, cognitive neuroscience, and rehabilitation.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Esben Rosenberg, MagVenture
+45 51465592
ers@magventure.com
* The MagVenture TMS Atlas Neuro Navigation System is a neuro navigation system indicated for accurate positioning of the treatment coil of the MagVenture TMS Therapy system with respect to target brain regions based on data obtained from MRI measurements. Specifically, the MagVenture TMS Atlas Neuro Navigation System is indicated for use with the following MagVenture treatment coils manufactured by Tonica Elektronik A/S: C-B60, Cool-B65, Cool-B70, Cool D-B80, MCF-B65, MCF-B70, and C-B70.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.