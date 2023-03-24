LEAD Fund Welcomes its Newest Board Member, Joseph B. Hill

Nonprofit affiliate of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity
Adds DE&I Executive to its board of Civil Rights Advocates and DE&I Leaders
Joe Hill is a visionary Diversity Executive and change agent with a 20-year history of driving transformative diversity and inclusion solutions for global corporations.”
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund’s Board of Directors
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), announces the newest addition to its board of directors, Joseph B. Hill. The LEAD Fund was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, human and civil rights. The LEAD Fund is a “Think and Do” tank, which advances new knowledge and tested strategies aimed at eliminating prejudice and discrimination. The Fund is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.
“Joe Hill is a visionary Diversity Executive and change agent with a 20-year history of driving transformative diversity and inclusion solutions for global corporations,” said Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund’s Board of Directors. Hill is the managing partner of JBrady5 Consulting LLC. (JB5C), a firm that specializes in business transformation delivery spanning 6 core areas: organizational strategy, assessment & succession, global D&I programs, managing brand reputation, ESG strategy, and improving community engagement for large enterprises throughout the US and globally.
Prior to establishing JB5C, Joseph Hill served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health System in Philadelphia, PA. In this role, he demonstrated impact and influence in driving the integration of D&I methodologies into business best practices and health equity programs. Over the last decade, his relentless leadership focus across the Healthcare, Telecom, and Nonprofit sectors has centered on creating an authentic work environment and infusing energy into a global corporate value system that holds diversity and inclusion as a fundamental tenet.
Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, and Shirley Wilcher, President and CEO.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shirley J. Wilcher
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity
+1 240-893-9475
email us here