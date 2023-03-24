InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Line Of Action Figures (CSK-309)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved line of action figures that could increase the representation of females and minorities in the toy industry, so I invented this," said an inventor from Aiken, SC. "My invention would have universal appeal, and would encourage creativity."

This novel and unique line of toys would provide an interactive experience for children over the age of 5. In doing so, they would encourage creativity and non-screen engagement, which could help promote fun for children, teens and adults. Additionally, the inclusive nature of the action figures' designs would help to increase the representation of females and minorities in the toy industry.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

