Keller Williams Dominates RealTrends 500

Keller Williams (KW) the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has the most top producing brokerages in the 2023 RealTrends 500, according to the annual ranking produced by RealTrends, a part of HW Media.

"We represent more than a third of the top-producing brokerages in real estate," said Marc King, president, KW. "We are proud to be in business with our market center leaders who are providing the ideal environment leveraging our culture, training, and technology for entrepreneurs to thrive."

In its 35th year, the RealTrends 500 reports on the top 500 brokerages in the U.S. for calendar year 2022.

The franchise significantly outpaced any other single real estate brand based on the number of top-performing brokerages ranked with more than $1 billion in sales volume. KW had 128 brokerages ranked with more than $1 billion in sales, including 42 brokerages with more than $2 billion.

"As a national network, Keller Williams is No. 1 by sides and No. 1 by volume by a pretty big landslide," said Clayton Collins, founder and CEO of HW Media, on an HW Podcast interview with King this week.

According to RealTrends report: "Keller Williams recorded the most transaction sides in 2023 (based on 2022 numbers) at 811,076, and the most sales volume in 2022 at $342.5 billion. The Gary Keller-helmed firm also had the largest number of franchise affiliates in the top 500 at 191, with the top ranked Keller Williams affiliate, Dallas-Fort Worth-based Keller Williams Realty, GO Network Offices, coming in at No. 12 by transaction sides and No. 16 by sales volume."

"The firms represented in the RealTrends 500 outperformed the market and their peers in almost all categories," said Mark Adams, HW Media's vice president of real estate.

