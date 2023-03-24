New Memoir Offers Hope to Addicts and Loved Ones

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Struggle: 10 Years Later is a captivating recovery memoir that proves even the worst of the worst can escape from the clutches of substance abuse, offering hope to addicts and their loved ones.
Addicted to heroin and unable to stop on his own, Brian Storm sits on the tracks waiting for a train to come and take his life. But things weren’t always this bad for Brian, an aspiring white rapper from Philadelphia who had a good upbringing. In Brian’s early teen years, he discovers that drugs and alcohol are the perfect solutions to his low self-esteem issues. Like most addicts and alcoholics, Brian believes he can stop at any time, so he doesn’t see any harm in continuing to drink and smoke weed. What he doesn’t know is that with every sip and every puff, he falls deeper into a world of crime and desperation.
The Struggle is a gripping true story that takes you through the life of an alcoholic/addict who hits rock bottom but quickly learns that the more he tries to dig himself out, the deeper that bottom gets. It takes a blessing in disguise for Brian to finally get the help he needs, but when he does, he learns that The Struggle is far from over.
Kirkus Reviews praised The Struggle by describing how “Storm’s spare, matter-of-fact storytelling style is mostly free of melodrama and personal mythmaking...A frank and affecting remembrance of personal struggle and triumph.” The Struggle was also selected as an editor’s pick by Booklife, stating “Writing with crisp clarity and power, plus an eye for the telling detail...This searing but wise account of addiction and recovery inspires as much as it harrows.”
Brian Storm grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he discovered a passion for writing at an early age. However, a drug addiction took priority over Brian’s life, as he spent the next 15 years selling drugs to support his habit.
Eventually, Brian turned his life around with the help of a 12-step program, where he discovered a passion for helping other alcoholics and addicts. Years later, Brian pursued a career at the Free Library of Philadelphia and went back to school to obtain his Associate of Arts Degree.
The Struggle: 10 Years Later is available in hardback, paperback, E-book, and large print. An audiobook will be available later this year.
