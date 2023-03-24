Opioids Market Expected to Reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 3.2% [PDF Version]

Opioids Market 1

Opioids Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Purdue Pharma LP, AstraZeneca Plc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag, and Ko. Kg, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Sanofi S.A.., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.



Opioids are a class of drugs that are derived from the opium poppy plant or synthesized to mimic the effects of natural opioids. They work by binding to specific receptors in the brain, spinal cord, and other parts of the body, which can produce pain relief, sedation, and a sense of euphoria.



Some common examples of opioids include prescription painkillers like oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine, as well as illegal drugs like heroin. While opioids can be effective at managing pain, they can also be highly addictive and can lead to overdose and other serious health consequences.



Opioids Market Statistics: The global Opioids market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Opioids Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Opioids research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Opioids industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Opioids which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Opioids market is shown below:

By Product Type: Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others



By Application: Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment



Important years considered in the Opioids study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Opioids Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Opioids Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Opioids in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Opioids market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Opioids market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Opioids Market

Opioids Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Opioids Market by Application/End Users

Opioids Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Opioids Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Opioids Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Opioids (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Opioids Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



