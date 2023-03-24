Attorney Appointed Paulding County Probate and Juvenile Judge

Judge-designee Hyman will begin his term on April 11.

Judge-designee Hyman will begin his term on April 11.

Attorney Harvey Hyman has been appointed as judge for the Paulding County probate and juvenile courts.

Hyman will assume office on April 11. He is filling the seat vacated by Judge Michael Wehrkamp, who resigned in October. Hyman must win election in November 2024 to retain his seat.

The judge-designee has his own practice and serves as the solicitor for the villages of Paulding, Haviland, Latty, Melrose, Payne, and Sherwood. He has also been a delegate for the Ohio State Bar Association, helping the organization develop and propose legislation for the General Assembly, Congress, and the Supreme Court of Ohio.