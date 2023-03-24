HACCP and GFSI PrimusGFS Scheme

HACCP and PrimusGFSI HACCP certificate of completion HACCP for Fresh Produce

HACCP training based on the Principles of Codex Alimentarius from a recognized institution with a minimum duration of 16 hours, taken within the last 5 years.

Working in a fresh produce operation that also does fresh juice manufacturing, these courses are a one-stop shop. I’ve taken the Fresh produce course so far and am amazed at how much I’ve learned. ” — Gianina Howland

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, March 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GFSI is an acronym for Global Food Security Initiative. It is a business-driven goal for the development of food safety systems to ensure that food facilities process safe food for consumers. GFSI is a private organization that oversees and supports various research methods to meet their standards. This system provides a global reference standard for the acceptance of specific food safety tests. In practice, this means that a food processor or manufacturer who can declare their GFSI certificate can directly show their customers and clients that their plant operates in a standardized, comprehensive, and is also effective.PrimusGFS is one of 20 Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized audit Certification Programs. This is a food safety management program that fulfills the criteria of the GFSI Benchmarking Requirements. PrimusGFS has been used for many years in different areas of the food industry, particularly with fresh produce. It is designed to be used for primary production (including horticultural, grains, and pulses) and manufacturing sectors at a global level.The GFSI objectives are to:• Reduce food safety risks by delivering equivalence and convergence between effective food safety management systems.• Manage cost in the global food system by eliminating redundancy and improving operational efficiency.• Develop competencies and capacity building in food safety to create consistent and effective global food systems.• Provide a unique international stakeholder platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking.PrimusGFS is a codified Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standard and is a recognized audit scheme that incorporates: Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Scopes for Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).Here are some mentions of HACCP in the PrimusGFS general regulations. They can also be found in the PrimusGFS Audit Preventive Controls (Module 7) Guidelines published in 2021.PrimusGFS General Regulations Version 3.2-Introduction 1.c.PrimusGFS has been designed with a HACCP-based approach that includes measures that need to be taken, following the 7 Codex Alimentarius HACCP principles. This allows the producers to assess their operations’ risk and implement parameters and corrective and preventive actions to maintain their food safety program.-3. Standard Scope b. iv,Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) System is required for all GMP operations.-8. CB Personnel Requirements / 8.6 Formal Auditor Training. ii, HACCP training based on the Principles of Codex Alimentarius from a recognized institution with a minimum duration of 2 days or 16 hours, taken within the last 5 years.-8. CB Personnel Requirements / 8.8 Auditor Assessment. e. The assessments, including the initial on-site witness assessment, should contain a review of the new auditor’s knowledge of the following items: ii,Food Safety principles, HACCP, Pre-requisite programs, and relevant laws and regulations and can apply them when appropriate.-9.2 Audit Execution / d. Audits will cover the seven modules for certification. Iv,Module 6 is required for all facility operations. Some sections of module 6 may not be applicable. Applicability should be determined based on the outcome of the documented hazard analysis of all steps of each process. This HACCP Module is based on the 7 Codex Alimentarius HACCP principles and the 12 HACCP implementation steps. In all cases, the HACCP process and system must be in conformance with all existing legal requirements.Without HACCP, it isn’t possible for your food safety program to be effective. On top of being extremely helpful, HACCP training is required under all GFSI schemes. You can view a number of HACCP training and certification solutions at https://ehaccp.org

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.