Mark Charles Law, APC Protects Victims of Age Discrimination in the Workplace in Pasadena, CA

In every way, subtle or significant, age discrimination at work is against the law.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Age discrimination at work is not always obvious. In fact, it can be understated and subtle. Age discrimination at work will often fly under the radar, as an unfair but hidden shred of prejudice and discrimination.

At least one thing is rock-solid and true. Age discrimination at work is against the law and is prohibited!

With focused expertise and much experience, Mark Charles Law, APC protects victims of age discrimination in the Pasadena, California workplace.

“Age discrimination can take shape variety of forms,” cautions the focused and experienced founding lawyer of Mark Charles Law, APC, Mark Charles.

“It could be stealth but the telltale signs in job postings that use youth-oriented code words such as: “flexible, energetic or fresh,” or older employees repeatedly being subjected to unreasonable criticism about their work and/or told their skills no longer match the job, or suddenly assigned work that is overwheming. These tactics are used by employers as a sneaky strategy to nudge them out the door.”

Mark Charles Law, APC not only has a uniquely effective perspective and a successful track record working with discriminated employees and their employers, but continues to earn a respected reputation for righting the wrongs in Pasadena age discrimination cases.

In some workplaces, age discrimination is a disease. Common symptoms are:

- being a target for micro-aggressions, brief and commonplace verbal and behavioral slights, and cheap shots that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative comments related to age, including just-joking text messages

- denied a job for being 40+ or getting turned down for a promotion that went to a less qualified, younger worker

- getting demoted while younger workers are left unscathed, or even promoted

- when bosses subtly talk or ask the employee about retirement

- getting terminated for being over 40

“The law is explicit and unconditional,” Mark Charles emphasizes. “Employees over-40 must be given the same rights and considerations as younger employees, in matters of treatment, benefits, promotions, and compensation. Age discrimination is strictly against the law. Period!”

About Mark Charles Law, APC

Mark Charles’ passion is serving clients---and winning---in employment cases. With an extensive career offering effective employment advice and representation to employees and employers, Mark Charles possesses a thorough understanding of employment practices and how they must remain in accordance with the law. He serves clients throughout Pasadena, Alhambra, Arcadia, Rosemead, El Monte, and the greater San Gabriel Valley areas.

