CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Starlo Ventures Ltd. (SLO)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 24 mars/March 2023) - The common shares of Starlo Ventures Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Starlo Ventures Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration with a focus on precious metals. The Issuer’s current objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop its Mount Richards Property, an exploration stage gold and silver property located 7.5km north of the town of Duncan, on the southern part of Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Mount Richards Property consists of 19 contiguous registered mineral tenures totaling approximately 2,721 hectares.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Starlo Ventures Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Starlo Ventures Ltd. se consacre à l'exploration minière en mettant l'accent sur les métaux précieux. L'objectif actuel de l'Émetteur est d'explorer et, si cela est justifié, de développer sa propriété Mount Richards, une propriété aurifère et argentifère en phase d'exploration située à 7,5 km au nord de la ville de Duncan, dans la partie sud de l'île de Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. La propriété Mount Richards se compose de 19 tenures minières enregistrées contiguës totalisant environ 2 721 hectares.

Issuer/Émetteur : Starlo Ventures Ltd. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions Ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : SLO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 14 147 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 3 935 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 855927 10 9 ISIN : CA 855927 10 9 0 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l’inscription : le 27 mars/March 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SLO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com