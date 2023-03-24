Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,380 in the last 365 days.

Senators approve three of Evers’ cabinet members

Senators unanimously approved the first three of Gov. Evers’ cabinet appointees: Nathan Houdek, the commissioner of the Officer of the Commissioner of Insurance; Missy Hughes, the secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; and Anne Sayers, the secretary of the Department of Tourism.

[Adapted from: Senators approve three of Evers’ cabinet members March 22, 2023 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

You just read:

Senators approve three of Evers’ cabinet members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more