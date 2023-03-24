There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,380 in the last 365 days.
Senators unanimously approved the first three of Gov. Evers’ cabinet appointees: Nathan Houdek, the commissioner of the Officer of the Commissioner of Insurance; Missy Hughes, the secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; and Anne Sayers, the secretary of the Department of Tourism.
[Adapted from: Senators approve three of Evers’ cabinet members March 22, 2023 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]