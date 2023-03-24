Submit Release
Mobile welding lab arrives at Northwood Tech

High school students and employers from throughout the Bell Press circulation area will soon benefit from a new mobile welding lab that was recently delivered to the campus of Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake.

The 53-foot mobile welding lab is equipped with eight individual welding booths and can be powered by a generator or power source at the training site.

Officials at the college pointed out that “there are many people who can’t access the campus or have other priorities such as families, jobs or lack of transportation” who will benefit from the presence of the lab, according to Mandy Dietrich, Northwood public relations associate.

Grant money for the lab comes from a three-year project called Restoring Employment through Support, Training, Outreach, Recruitment and Education (RESTORE).

Funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Department of Workforce Development, RESTORE is part of a $10 million Workforce Innovation Grant under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

[Adapted from: Mobile welding lab arrives at Northwood Tech March 22, 2023 Barron News-Shield]

