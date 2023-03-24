Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,308 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on House Paid Family Leave Bill

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement regarding the paid family leave bill being considered by the House:

“It’s important to know, I support universal access to paid family and medical leave. That’s why my Administration put forward a voluntary program that is now being implemented.

“Today, however, the House of Representative is considering a bill that, instead of being voluntary, would impose a mandatory and regressive payroll tax on Vermonters, costing an estimated $117 million every year. The House also envisions building and funding a new program from scratch, requiring the addition of over 60 new state employees. This will be no easy task, as we are currently facing a workforce shortage and presently have over 800 open positions in state government that we’re unable to fill.

“This bill would rely on building out a whole new division, a complicated IT system, and more. My plan offers universal access to paid family and medical leave more efficiently and more cost effectively, and with far less risk to the State by using a third party administrator who knows what they’re doing, and wouldn’t have to start from scratch.

“With record state surpluses and high inflation, it is counterintuitive to force a new broad-base tax on already overburdened Vermonters – especially when there is an alternative path to achieve our goal.

The Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan my Administration is moving forward with provides Vermonters access to paid family and medical leave insurance faster, with a more stable, predictable system, provided by an experienced outside entity that is fully capitalized, and without imposing a new, regressive universal tax on workers and employers.”

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on House Paid Family Leave Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more