Graham Nash for Tønder Festival Denmark

Tønder Festival 2023

This festival is dear to us, there was an instant connection between us and the festival. We have been able to be part of the festival rather than just entertainment for the festival” — The Avett Brothers

TONDER, DANMARK, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of rock music's greats will be appearing at Tønder Festival 2023. Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has helped define the sound of americana and folk-inspired rock. Other musicians are also lined up: Irishman Liam Ó Maonlaí of the Hothouse Flowers, Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker & John Doyle, Kelsey Waldon and Joshua Ray Walker.

Most of us can sing along with songs like Our House and Teach Your Children. They are part of rock music history, and were written in 1969 and 1970 by Graham Nash. Those days, Crosby, Stills & Nash, soon to be joined by Neil Young, were one of the biggest bands in the world. Their four-part harmonies and tasteful guitar sound were so successful everywhere that they founded a new direction in pop and rock music. Graham Nash’ voice was a vital element in that music, and the now 81 year-old singer and songwriter still has masses to give. He also has a new record out. Tønder Festival is proud and happy to present this legendary musician.

From Ireland comes Liam Ó Maonlaí, a musician and songwriter with traditional Irish folk music in his veins and famous as the front figure in the successful band Hothouse Flowers.

Last year was American songwriter Margo Cilker's first appearance at Tønder Festival, and it was such a success that she is back this year.

Great things are happening on the country music scene in USA these days, and Tønder Festival's audience are in for two treats: two of the top younger musicians, Joshua Ray Walker, who has won critical plaudits for his fine singing and ground-breaking take on modern country, and Kelsey Waldon, inspired by classic Nashville country music, a singer whose powerful songs are making her a name.

From Canada we have songwriter Willie Stratton, whose country, folk and indie-rock music has reviewers singing his praises.

By popular demand, it's the return of the trio Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker & John Doyle. These three musicians, from England, Scotland and Ireland respectively, represent the absolute pinnacle of Irish, Scots and English folk music.

Danish folk music has distinguished representation, too. Det Yderste Hav, with fiddler Peter Uhrbrand, play authentic music from the west coast island of Fanø. And duo Mallemuk, who are from Tønder, offer original Danish pop-folk songs.

Tønder Festival 2023 – the story so far:

Graham Nash (USA), Sarah Jarosz (USA), Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band with special guest vocalist Lukas Graham (USA, DK), David Ramirez (USA), Aoife O’Donovan (USA), Joachim Cooder (USA), Nickel Creek (USA), Liam Ó Maonlaí (IRL), Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker & John Doyle (ENG/SCO/IRL), Allan Olsen (DK), Sierra Ferrell (USA), The Dead South (CAN), The Unthanks (ENG), David Ritschard (SE), Ariel Posen (CAN), Sorten Muld (DK), Frankie Gavin & De Dannan (IRL), Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador & Violet Bell (USA), Lawrence Maxwell (CAN), Jeremy Dutcher (CAN), Buffalo Nichols (USA), Israel Nash (USA), The Local Honeys (USA), Adyn Townes (CAN), Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton & Owen Sinclair (SCO), The Mary Wallopers (IRL), Lisa O’Neill (IRL), Leftover Salmon (USA), Aysanabee (CAN), Niteworks (SCO), Shane Smith & The Saints (USA), Hackensaw Boys (USA), Mec Lir (SCO), Gnoss (SCO), Margo Cilker (USA), Joshua Ray Walker (USA), Kelsey Waldon (USA), Willie Stratton (CAN), Mallemuk (DK), Det Yderste Hav (DK), The Tarantino Twist Show (DK), Bjonko (DK), AySay (DK), William Torp (DK), Baby Did A Bad Thing (DK), FolkBALTICA Ensemblet (DK, D) AND MANY MORE.



Tønder Festival 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023

