The Energy Free Tool Changer for bench-top robot arm

ST Robotics launches Mk 2 mini energy free tool changer for it's small R12 robot arm. By coincidence Applied Robotics have just launched a full size energy free tool changer for larger robots that also uses the action of the arm to lock and unlock the tool.
ST Robotics often fits tool changers from Applied Robotics to our R17 robot arm but there are no changers on the market small enough for our R12 robot arm (https://strobotics.com/small-articulated-robot.htm). The R12 is a small robot with only a 36mm diameter flange and limited space for pneumatics. After experimenting with electrically operated tool changers we came up with a totally energy free changer that uses the action of the arm itself to lock and unlock a tool. The new adaptors can feed through 3 pneumatic lines and up to 5 electrical connections with spring loaded gold contacts. Speeds are increased with a tool lock or unlock in just 1 second.
The latest version of the ST Robotics tool changer has a redesigned locating system with a tool rack that can hold 3 tools including customer's own devices for which ST can supply adaptors.
By coincidence Applied Robotics have just launched a full size energy free tool changer that also uses the action of the arm to lock and unlock the tool; a perfect solution for our larger R17 robot.
About ST Robotics:
ST Robotics has been in business making robots for 30 years. Its R12 robot arm was the first truly industrial arm in such a small size. ST have taken a modular approach to options to keep costs to a minimum with options such as a small electric grippers, miniature 6th axis module and a unique miniature vacuum pickup. ST also provides the larger R17 robot arm including a very high speed version, the R19 cylindrical format arm and the R18 delta format arm as well as dozens of accessories.
About Applied Robotics:
Applied Robotics is a global provider of innovative solutions for industrial automation and robotics, in particular “end-effectors” and “end of arm tooling” (EOT). Products include automatic and manual tool changers, collision sensors, grippers and deburring tools.
For more information please contact ST Robotics, New Jersey at +1 609 584 7522 or ST Robotics, Cambridge at +44 1223 420288 or visit our website at https://strobotics.com
