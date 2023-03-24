Thriving in Life’s Third Act: Memoir Encourages Aging Without Limits

Diane Height's memoir proves that a sense of adventure has no age limit. Author, photographer and former elementary school teacher Diane Height.

A retired teacher takes an assignment in Mongolia to teach English to Mongolian children — and gets the education of a lifetime.

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Does aging mean giving up dreams and saying goodbye to new experiences? Diane Height, author of A Mongolian Memoir, urges that it doesn’t have to. Height spent much of her career as an elementary school teacher in Southern California, until she decided to start a new adventure when she was 64 years young.

Height embarked on a two-year assignment in Mongolia to teach at an international school in Ulaanbaatar. She ended up staying for five years, and learned that she had much more to discover about the world — and about herself.

“Living in Mongolia for five years changed everything — how I saw myself there and when I came home,” Height said.

In A Mongolian Memoir, Height shares her inspiring adventures in Mongolia, along with her ruminations on major life changes and how they brought her to a place, inward and outward, that she never expected.

“I wrote A Mongolian Memoir to share my experiences living and teaching in Mongolia at a crossroads in my life that some might consider the beginning of their ‘third act,’” Height said.

A Mongolian Memoir is an important read for Baby Boomers and above who don’t want to settle for society’s expectations of what it means to be a senior citizen.

“The world out there — Mongolia a perfect example — can fill us with a love of life/remind us that life can be exciting when just staying at home can’t,” Height said.

About the Author

Diane Height is an author, photographer and former elementary school teacher. She taught in Southern California for many years before embarking on a new adventure: teaching at an international school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. She taught there for five years, where she discovered new parts of herself and learned about the importance of having new experiences later in life. Since her time in Mongolia, Height has taught in Indonesia, Cambodia and Italy. A Mongolian Memoir is her first book, and she is currently working on a novel.

