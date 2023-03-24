SutiSoft Adds New Capabilities to its Expense Report Software

SutiSoft, a leading cloud-based solution provider, unveils the latest version of SutiExpense, the expense report solution. New updates further streamline and help businesses manage the expense reporting process effectively.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) March 24, 2023

Latest features include key integrations, automated notifications, grouping expenses and more. Let's look at some of the key features below:



SutiExpense adds one more accounting system to its list. Finance users can now seamlessly export reports to Xero accounting system for processing payments.

Outstanding Transaction Notification

SutiExpense will send automated notifications to users when transactions are not imported to any expense report.

Pending Approvals by Client Code

SutiExpense enables users to filter approvals by client code. Expenses to be approved will be filtered based on the selected criteria and client code.

Administrators can now group expenses into a category. However, grouping is a customization feature and can be configured by Role/Approval flow.

SutiExpense automatically sends file exports as attachments to the finance user's email address. Since this is a customization feature, it has to be enabled by the administrator.

We'd love your feedback as we work on additional features. Please visit SutiExpense or call us at 650-969-SUTI (7884) for more information.

About SutiSoft Inc

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature, and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sutisoft_adds_new_capabilities_to_its_expense_report_software/prweb19244923.htm