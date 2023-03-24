Green Panda Terminates LOI

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Green Panda Capital Corp. GPCC ("Green Panda" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced letter of intent dated July 6, 2022 between the Company and Cobre Minerals Inc. (the "LOI") has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the LOI and the proposed qualifying transaction will not proceed (see the Company's press release of July 18, 2022).

Green Panda will continue to actively evaluate other opportunities and candidates with the objective to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as that term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange). Trading of Green Panda common shares will resume once the Exchange has completed a resumption review.

